Two-Car Crash in Wright County Sends One Person to Hospital

BUFFALO-- One person was hurt in a two-car crash in Buffalo on Friday night. The incident happened on Highway 55 near 3rd Avenue Northeast around 5:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevrolet Malibu was turning right from 3rd Avenue NE onto Highway 55 westbound when it hit a Saturn SC that was going west on Highway 55.

The driver of the Saturn, 59-year-old Tamela Degn of Buffalo, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Malibu, 63-year-old Steven Ackerman of Buffalo, was not hurt.