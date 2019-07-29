Two Arrested in Sauk Rapids Storage Locker Burglary

SAUK RAPIDS -- Two people were arrested for allegedly breaking into a storage shed in Sauk Rapids over the weekend.

The Benton County Sheriff's office says they received a call around 6:30 Saturday morning, from an employee of Aspen Storage saying he found two men burglarizing a storage locker.

The employee told authorities he was following the suspects in their vehicle. During the pursuit, one of the suspects pointed an object out the window at the employee, which made sparks or flares that struck the road.

Authorities were able to catch the suspects at a gas station near the corner of 2nd Avenue North and 18th Street North in Sauk Rapids.

Arrested were 34-year-old Michael Thunborg of Long Prairie and 24-year-old Andrew Lind-Behrends of Sartell.

Authorities searched the vehicle and found property stolen from the locker at Aspen Storage and a previous storage locker burglary, a flare gun, methamphetamine and other drugs and counterfeit money.

Thunborg and Lind-Behrends were taken to the Benton County Jail. Benton County authorities are also investigating the possibility the suspects may have been involved in other burglaries throughout the area.