Two Arrested After Drug Bust in South St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Two people were arrested after a drug bust in South St. Cloud last week.

The incident happened just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 400 block of 8th Street South.

Authorities with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force used a search warrant after it was believed drugs were allegedly being sold and used from the home.

Arrested inside were 50-year-old Trent Tullis and 44-year-old Robin Mejia, both of St. Cloud.

They were taken to the Stearns County Jail where they face 1st Degree Controlled Substance charges. The case is still under investigation.