Two $1 Million Lottery Raffle Tickets Haven’t Been Claimed yet

UNDATED - The Minnesota State Lottery held its annual Raffle Drawing on Sunday. However, spokeswoman Marie Hinton says neither $1 million winner has come forward yet.

She says one $1 million ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Coon Rapids, and the other was sold at a convenience store in Pine City.

Kwik Trip, 9250 Springbrook Dr. N.W. in Coon Rapids

Rock Creek Pit Stop, 5987 State Highway 70 in Pine City