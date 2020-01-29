28 Co-Workers Share $1 Million Powerball Prize

ROSEVILLE (Jan. 28, 2020) – A group of 28, who work together in Coon Rapids and call their lottery pool “Team APG,” claimed a $1 million Powerball prize Tuesday afternoon.

Dustin Uran of Minneapolis learned that the ticket was a big winner when he scanned it at a lottery retailer on Monday morning.

“I scanned it and it said, ‘Winner. Contact lottery office.’ So, I scanned it again and I thought, ‘That’s different.’ I knew it must be $50,000 or $1 million—or a glitch.”

With the estimated Powerball jackpot at $394 million for Wednesday’s drawing and the group’s newly earned reputation for being lucky, it’s no surprise that additional coworkers want to join the Team APG lottery pool.

Speedway in Coon Rapids sold the $1 million winning ticket. Speedway earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the $1 million winning ticket.