Someone In Minnesota Just Won Over $21 Million

RAMSEY -- Someone in Minnesota has won over $21 million. The Minnesota State Lottery says a Lotto America ticket bought in Ramsey is worth about $21.6 million.

The lucky ticket matched all five winning numbers, plus the Star Ball drawn Wednesday. (16, 22, 32, 36, 42 and Star Ball 8)

The Holiday Station store on Ramsey Boulevard sold the ticket. That store will receive $10,000.

The winner has one year to claim the prize and can choose the annuity option or the cash option.

The Lotto America jackpot has been won three times since the game began in November 2017. This is Minnesota's second Lotto America jackpot, with a family from Badger winning nearly $23 million in March of last year.