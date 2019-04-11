Twins Pitchers Melt Down In Loss To Mets

The New York Mets beat the Twins 9-6 Wednesday night in Queens to earn a split in their two-game series. The Twins record falls to 6-4 on the season with the loss.

Minnesota led 1-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning when the wheels fell completely off for the pitching staff. Jake Odorizzi, Andrew Vasquez and Trevor Hildenberger combined to walk or hit seven straight batters and allow six runs in the fifth inning alone.

The Twins tried to mount a late-inning comeback by scoring four runs in the top of the eighth inning and another in the top of the ninth, but the damage had already been done.

Minnesota second baseman Jonathan Schoop continued his recent hot streak with three hits, and Mitch Garver hit his third home run in the past two games to pace the Twins' offense.

The Twins will get Thursday off before supposedly beginning a series with Detroit Friday night at Target Field.