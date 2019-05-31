Twins Clobbered In Tampa Thursday

The Minnesota Twins were destroyed 14-3 by the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday night at Tropicana Field. The Twins fall to 37-18 with the loss.

Twins pitcher Martin Perez was roughed up after seeing his start pushed back a pair of days. The previously stellar righty lasted just 2.2 innings while allowing six earned runs on six hits and three walks. Relief pitcher Zack Littell didn't fare any better, allowing eight runs in 4.1 innings of work.

Minnesota will look to even its series with the Rays Friday night. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.