Twin Cities Plant set to Restart Following Pollution Probe

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- State officials say a Twin Cities manufacturing plant that was shut down for months over pollution problems will be allowed to resume operations in phases.

The state had ordered Water Gremlin, a company that uses lead to make car battery terminals and fishing weights, to stop a coating process after tests found high levels of toxic metal in the children of some employees.

An administrative order by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency allows the White Bear Township company to start work again while both the agency and a third party monitor emissions.

Coating could start as early as next week.