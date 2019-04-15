Trump Using Tax Day to Visit Minnesota to Tout 2017 Tax Cuts

ST. PAUL (AP) — President Donald Trump is using Tax Day on Monday to visit Minnesota, a state he nearly won in 2016 and would like to flip in 2020.

But questions remain about how much Trump is benefiting politically from the federal tax overhaul, his signature legislative accomplishment.

An NBC/Wall Street Journal poll last week showed that most Americans don't think they even got a tax cut. Just 17% of those polled believed their taxes went down. Tax preparer H&R Block said in a report last week that most Americans are undergoing a "confusing tax experience" this season.

Paul Gazelka , the top Republican in Minnesota's state Senate, said Trump is coming to Minnesota because he realizes the state is "in play."

But U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, one of many Democrats vying to run against Trump, says the president's tax cuts added trillions of dollars to the nation's debt and helped the wealthy more than anyone else.