Tri-County Crimestoppers Has Some Holiday Tips

The holiday shopping season is underway. Many people order packages and those packages can sit on doorsteps which could make for crimes of opportunity for criminals. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers has some tips to help you not be a victim.

Mages suggests tracking each package you expect to arrive and if you are going to be gone for a period of time have a neighbor grab it for you. Other options could be have the package shipped to your work, if that is a possibility. Mages also recommends a lock box if you get quite a few packages.

Other people could also be victims of scams this time of year. Mages explains all of us should be watching our credit card statements and checking account information to make sure there aren't any charges you aren't familiar with.

Mages also suggests when you buy gifts to try and not leave them in a visible location in your vehicle so those looking for crimes of opportunity don't stop by and take these gifts. She also suggests always locking doors and report any suspicious activity you see.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.