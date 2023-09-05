Travis J. Jennings, 44, Sauk Rapids

April 1, 1979 - September 2, 2023

Travis John Jennings, age 44, of Sauk Rapids, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 2, 2023 surrounded by his immediate family after a courageous battle with cancer at Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be Thursday, September 7, 2023 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service Friday at church.

Travis was born on April 1, 1979 in St. Cloud, MN to Jeffrey and Katherine (Kruchten) Jennings. He was a delight from the day he was born. Travis loved hockey from the time he was 4 years old and became a goalie at a young age, playing through St. Cloud Youth Hockey, Tech High School, and a couple of years of junior hockey, which took him to Canada, Sioux City, Iowa, and Great Falls, Montana. He made good friends wherever he went. Travis graduated from Tech High School in 1997. He played football and of course hockey, lettering in both sports. In 2000, Travis went to Vo-Tech to become a plumber, eventually going on to become a Master Plumber.

Travis met Sarah Gross in 1998 and they married in 2005, their marriage was blessed with three children, Madison, Sydney, and Landon. Travis a wonderful husband, dad, son, brother, son-in-law, uncle and friend had the biggest heart and a tender spirit. He was a quiet person with a determined personality. Travis was kind, caring, loving, generous and soft spoken. He loved watching his children’s activities and helped coach two of his kid’s hockey teams through Sauk Rapids Youth Hockey. Landon decided to be a goalie and follow in his dad’s footsteps. Travis put a lot of work into a rink in their yard every winter. Travis’s positive attitude was a blessing to all who had the opportunity to know him.

Travis is survived by his wife, Sarah; children, Madison, Sydney and Landon; family dog, Emmie; his parents, Jeff and Kathy Jennings; sister, Blaire (Brandon) Ireland; nephews, Bentlee and Breckon; mother and father-in-law, Mike and Marion Gross; brother-in-law, Jamey (Rachel) Gross; nephew and niece, Logan and Kenzie Gross. Aunts and uncles, Craig Jennings, Scott (Bev) Jennings, Philip Jennings, Mary (Duane) Ferrario, Steve (Renee) Jennings, Wendy Jennings, Kris (Lee) Pflepsen, Tom (Sue) Kruchten, MaryKay (Geary) Yaeger, John (Jean) Kruchten, Jeanne (Jim) Feeny, Kevin Kruchten, Pat (Shana) Kruchten; and extended family and friends

Travis is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph and Donna Kruchten, Robert Jennings, Phyllis Jennings, Mary Jane Jennings; 2 uncles, Peter and Paul Jennings; 2 aunts, Susan (Jennings) Pribanic and Kim Jennings; cousin, Abigail Jennings

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Mayo Clinic and Quiet Oaks Hospice for the compassionate care that was provided for Travis.