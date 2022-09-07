Trailer? I Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Trailer! State Trooper Differs

I can only imagine that state troopers see it all. Everyday must be a new adventure in human craziness.

According to Star Tribune, a Wisconsin state trooper pulled over a car with Minnesota license plates and, get this, a Polaris snowmobile perched right on top of the car. The snowmobile was sitting perpendicular on top of the sedan. The car was pulled over on highway 63, near Clayton, Wisconsin.

“Folks, don’t try this at home,” read a tweet posted Monday by the Northwest Region of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). “This isn’t a safe way to transport a snowmobile. If you’re transporting equipment this winter, you are advised to safely haul it secured on a trailer or in a truck.”

The driver of the sedan, Mathew R. Schmit, 23, was given a warning for a "over width" violation. He was also issued a citation for not wearing a seatbelt.

According to Schmit, he had just purchased the sled and was on his way to a friends to show him his new purchase. One would think that maybe a trailer would come in handy for something like this, right?

“I know it looks sketchy, but we had it strapped down and shook it,” he said. “Up like in this kind of region, stuff like this gets seen all the time, but more like the back roads.”

As for the Minnesota plates on the car, Schmit says he bought the car in the Twin Cities last Spring as his "beater car" and hadn't gotten around to registering the vehicle in Wisconsin yet.

