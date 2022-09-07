High School Sports Results: Tuesday September 6th
Volleyball:
Annandale 3, Cathedral 0
(Kayla Sexton had 17 kills and 9 digs. Cathedral is 2-4)
Willmar 3, Rocori 1
Brainerd 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Kimball 3, Dassel-Cokato 0
Little Falls 3, Royalton 0
Girls Soccer:
Sartell-St. Stephen 1, Buffalo 1
Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Willmar 0
Tech 1, Brainerd 1
Alexandria 5, Apollo 0
Cathedral 6, Melrose 0
(Nora Simones had 2 goals and Ava Schmidt had a goal and 2 assists for Cathedral)
Southwest Christian 1, Becker 0
Spectrum 9, St. John's Prep 0
Boys Soccer:
Cathedral 10, Melrose 0
(Jacob Oliver scored 3 goals and Jack Stang had 2 goals for Cathedral)
Willmar 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Buffalo 2
Minnewaska 4, St. John's Prep 3