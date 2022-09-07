St. Mary’s Cathedral Hosting Annual Block Party on Saturday
ST. CLOUD -- Music, beer, food and fun all in downtown St. Cloud this Saturday.
The St. Mary's Cathedral annual Block Party runs from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
The mass kicks things off at 4:00 p.m. followed by the food starting at 5:00 p.m. along with an opening musical act.
Father Scott Pogatchnik says Deuces Wild will take the stage at 6:00 p.m.
They are going to be playing for four hours from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. They'll be going all kinds of entertainment and interacting with the crowd. It's going to be a fabulous center piece of the whole evening.
There's also a silent auction, kids' games, inflatables, bingo, and a wine wall.
Pogatchnik says the Block Party is the biggest fundraiser of the year for St. Mary's Cathedral and the money raised goes toward the day-to-day operation of the church.
Admission to the event is free.