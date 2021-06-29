Town Ball Tour Coming To Sartell Wednesday

The Fox 9 "Town Ball Tour" is visiting Sartell's St. Cloud Orthopedics Field Wednesday night. The Sartell Stone Poneys will take on the Sartell Mustangs in an amateur baseball battle.

In addition to the game, the Muskies and Stone Poneys will be holding a youth clinic at the field on Wednesday from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Families who wish to participate must sign up in advance by contacting Nikki Sweeter at this email address. The clinic is open to boys and girls from kindergarten to second grade.

Kids who want autographs from the players are encouraged to bring their own baseball to the event and any child (under 17 years old) wearing a jersey will be admitted for free.

Admission to the game is set at $3 for adults and just $1 for adults/seniors. The concession stand will be open for the game.

The Muskies are currently 20-0 on the season after beating the St. Joseph Joes 3-1 on Sunday. The Muskies have scored 149 runs and allowed just 28 so far this season.

Braeden Dyhuizen leads the team with a .514 batting average in 35 at-bats, while veteran pitcher David Deminsky paces the staff with a perfect 4-0 record with 50 strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys (10-10) are led by Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch's .409 batting average, while Reece Johnson leads the team with four wins on the mound.

The Stone Poneys lost 7-1 to Big Lake on Sunday evening at St. Cloud Orthopedics Field.

Wednesday's game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start time on Wednesday. The game can be viewed at fox9.com/live.

