4th of July Fireworks Display to Light Up St. Cloud Night Sky

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud skyline will light up Sunday night as the annual July 4th Fireworks show returns.

This year marks the 75th consecutive year St. Cloud celebrates Independence Day with a fireworks display. It is the longest-running community-wide event in St. Cloud.

Board President and Fireworks Commissioner Tom Richardson says a small change this year will be launching the fireworks from Wilson Park instead of on the Mississippi.

Until last year we had 15 years launching fireworks from a platform on the Mississippi River between the parks. Given the uncertainties of when we had to make a decision, we opted for a land base launch location to give us the opportunity to pivot as needed.

Last year the fireworks display still happened but were shot off from an undisclosed location until 10 minutes ahead of time, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Richardson says in addition to the fireworks they are also bringing back all the activities leading up to the main event.

We're going to have activities in the parks, food vendors and Robby Vee and his Rock-N-Roll Caravan are going to be playing in Wilson Park so we are really excited about that.

Richardson says they are thankful to their many volunteers that help put on this annual event.

The fireworks will be visible from and around Hester and Wilson Parks, along 5th Avenue North from 5th Avenue to the Water Treatment Facility, downtown locations and other areas surrounding the Mississippi River.

The park events will start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday with the fireworks show beginning at 10:00 p.m. The fireworks will last roughly 20 minutes.