Todd and Morrison Counties Welcome New Sheriff K9s

There are two new four-legged officers on patrol around Central Minnesota. Both Todd and Morrison County Sheriff's offices got brand new K9 units.

Todd County shared the news on Facebook yesterday saying:

We are excited to introduce everyone to the newest Deputy at the Sheriff's Office. K9 Ranger is a 1.5 year old German Shepard from the Czech Republic. Deputy Hendricks is Ranger's handler and has been with the Sheriff's Office for 8 years.

Get our free mobile app

Deputy Hendricks and Ranger had to go through an intense 14-week training program to be certified in tracking, narcotics, and criminal apprehension. Morrison County also shared that they got a new K9 Deputy on duty with Deputy Austin Scherping:

Bane is a one and a half year old German Shepherd from Czech Republic. He is certified through the USPCA ( United States Police Canine Association) and the NPCA (National Police Canine Association). He’s trained and certified in criminal apprehension, narcotics detection and tracking.

Welcome to Central Minnesota Ranger and Bane. It's no Czech Republic, but something tells me you'll like it here. We are excited to have you both as part of the teams that keep Central Minnesota safe. And congrats to the Deputy handlers who mastered the training that makes the K9 units successful and beneficial to the communities.

New Miss Sauk Rapids Crowned to Kick off Rapids River Days

20 Things the World Should Thank Minnesota For