Town Ball Scores And Recaps – June 16th, 2023

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my tenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

ARROW HEAD WEST LEAGUE

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 4 HAMEL HAWKS 1

(Wednesday June 14th)

The Springers defeated their league rivals the Hawks, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run. Veteran righty Zach Femrite started on the mound for the Springers, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, no walks and he recored eight strikeouts. Righty Eli Emerson threw three innings in relief, he recorded six strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Brain Hansen he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Drew Bulson went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and Brad Olson went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-3 with a double and Nick Penick went 1-for-2 with a triple, he had a stolen base and he earned a walk. Brady Klehr went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. BJ Huls earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Jeron Terres earned two walks.

The starting pitcher for the Hawks was Cal Thornton, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Zach Olson threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and no walks. Nate Shoemaker threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Hawks offense was led by Nate Shoemaker, he went 1-for-4 with a double and Harrison Boughton went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Tyler Schell went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Zach Olson earned two walks and he had a stolen base and No. 15 earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI.

SAUK VALLEY LEAUGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 12 BECKER BANDITS 7

(Wednesday June 14th)

The Muskies defeated their league rivals the Bandits, backed by twelve hits. The Muskies starting pitcher was lefty Johnny Schumer, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Veteran righty Dave Schlangen threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Grant Mackenthun threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Jacob Merrill, he went 1-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jace Otto went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. John Schumer went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Grant Mackenthun earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Carter Hemmesch went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Rylan Groth scored a run. Andrew Deters went 3-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Carson Gross earned three walks, he was credited for a RBI, he had sacrifice bunt and he had a stolen base. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Cody Partch went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Dalton Fouquette, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jackson Thorn gave up two hits, six runs, and two walks. Will Thorn threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Kolbinger threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two runs and two walks. Matt Krenz threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Will Thorn went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Ryan Groskreutz went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Matt Krenz went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jack Thorn went 2-for-3. Ben Dumonceaux went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Connor Rolf went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Dalton Fouquette went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Mitch Louden went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Kreeden Blomquist went 1-for-4.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

NLS TWINS 10 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 1

(Sunday June 11th)

The Twins defeated their league rivals the Pirates, backed by thirteen hits, including five doubles and a home run. This gave their starting pitcher a great deal of support, Hunter Magnuson threw 8 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Derek Dolezal threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Mike Danielson, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Josh Soine went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Cayden Hansen went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run.Adam Schrader went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles for a RBI and he scored a trio of runs. Hunter Magnuson went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Dylan Staska scored a run. Derek Dolezal went 1-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run and Carson McCain went 1-for-4 for a RBI.

The starting pitcher for the Twins was Luke Johnson, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Blake Vagle threw four innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Griffin Bjerke threw one inning, he gave up three hits and two runs.

The Pirates offense was led by Spencer Imholte, he went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Rick Hendrickson went 1-for-2. Grady Fuchs went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Drew Tangen went 1-for-5.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 10 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 6

(Sunday June 11th)

The Chargers defeated their league rivals the Grovers, backed by fifteen hits, including three home runs, a triple and a double. The Chargers starting pitcher was Anthony Revermann, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, two runs, two walks and he recored one strikeout. Jordan Welle threw one inning to close it out, he gave up four hits, four runs and he recored one strikeout.

The Chargers offense was led by Jamie Terres, he went 3-for-5 with two home runs for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Schoenberg went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Welle went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Nathan Terres went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Owen Meyer went 2-for-6 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Eric Terres went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Reagan Nelson went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Devin Orbeck went 1-for-6 and he scored. Run. Dylan Gertken went 1-for-4 with a triple and he earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Grovers was Josh Roelike, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Joe Schwinghammer threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs and three walks. Josh Olmscheid threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jordan Klaphake threw one inning he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Grovers offense was led by Colton Meyer, he went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double for four RBIs. Tanner Klaphake went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Kurt Marthaler earned a walk. Jordan Klaphake went 3-for-5 and he scored three runs and Josh Roelike went 1-for-1. Josh Ulmscheid went 3-for-4 and he scored a run, Riley Elfering went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Alex Welle went 1-for-4.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 3 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 0

(Sunday June 11th)

The Chargers defeated their league rivals the Grovers, backed by nine hits and solid defense. The starting pitcher Ben Welle, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Jamie Terres, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs. Eric Terres went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Devin Orbeck went 2-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Austin Schoenberg and Reagan Nelson both went 1-for-3.

The starting pitcher for the Grovers was Matt Imdieke, threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Kurt Marthaler went 3-for-4 and Tyler Moscho went 2-for-5 to led the Grover’s offenses. Jordan Klaphake and Ryan Olmscheid both went 1-for-4, Alex Welle went 1-for-3, Josh Ulmscheid earned a walk and Colton Meyer was hit by a pitch.

INTERLEAGUE GAME:

PRINCETON PANTHERS 2 MONTICELLO POLECATS 1

(Wednesday June 14th)

The Panthers from the Eastern Minny League defeated the Polecats from the Sauk Valley League, backed by eight hits, including a home run and a double. The starting pitcher for the Panthers was Damon Rademacher, he threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, no walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Tyson Dusosky closed it out with two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Panthers offense was led by Damon Rademacher, he went 2-for-4 with a home run, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Brent Netland went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Wyatt Petron went 3-for-4 with a double. Tanner Kinney went 1-for-4 and Tyson Duskusky went 1-for-3.

The Polecats starting pitcher was Tanner Eckhart, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ethan Bosacker threw five innings in relief, he gave up six hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Michael Olson, he went 2-for-4 and Braydon Hanson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Tom Blackstone and Joe Tupy both went 1-for-4 and Michael Revenig was hit by a pitch.