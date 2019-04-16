Toronto Rallies Late To Top Twins

The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Twins 5-3 Monday night at Target Field. Minnesota's record falls to 8-5 on the season after the loss.

Martin Perez pitched well in his first start for Minnesota after opening the season in the bullpen, lasting six innings while allowing just one run on seven hits with five strikeouts. However, Adalberto Mejia coughed up a 3-1 lead by allowing four runs in the top of the eighth inning,

Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco went 3-3 to raise his average to .420 on the season, and CJ Cron hit his second home run of the season in the fourth inning to account for all three Twins runs.

Minnesota will look to even the series with the Jays Tuesday night at Target Field. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.