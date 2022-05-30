Tornado Watch Until in Effect Until 10 pm

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 pm tonight for portions of western and central Minnesota, designated as a 'Particularly Dangerous Situation' by the NWS.

This Tornado Watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Sterns, and Wright counties (+more).

Several strong tornadoes are likely in and near the watch area, along with widespread hail up to tennis ball size, and widespread wind gusts up to 80 mph.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Get our free mobile app

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

This is an especially dangerous situation. Stay informed. Take time, think about where to shelter, how long will it take to get there if a warning is issued?

Stay weather-aware, and have multiple ways to receive warnings.