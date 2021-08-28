Tornado Watch Issued for Portions of Central & Eastern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch in effect for a portion of eastern and central Minnesota until 4:00 pm.
The Tornado Watch includes Benton, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Sherburne, and Wright Counties (+more) in Central Minnesota -- and includes the Twin Cities metro area.
Large hail, damaging wind gusts up to 90 mph, frequent lightning, and a couple of tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area..
Monitor the weather, and have a plan of action if severe weather strikes your area. Stay weather aware, and have a way to receive warnings.
From the National Weather Service this morning: Storms are expected to move across Minnesota and Wisconsin this afternoon into evening. The main risk will be for damaging winds, but large hail and isolated tornados are also possible.
KEEP READING: What to do after a tornado strikes
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages