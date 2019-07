The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch in effect until 10:00 pm tonight for all of central Minnesota.

Damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and excessive rainfall are possible in and near the watch area.

Be weather aware, and tune to 1240 WJON for possible warnings.

From the National Weather Service this afternoon: Severe storms are expected this afternoon and evening, with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and heavy rainfall possible.