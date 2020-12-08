Todd M. Sieben, 42, Eden Valley

May 7, 1978 - December 5, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 11, 2020 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Todd M. Sieben who passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 on the farm in Richmond. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., on Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday all at the church in Eden Valley. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Todd was born on May 7, 1978 in Paynesville to Terry and Gloria (Reiter) Sieben. He graduated from Eden Valley-Watkins High School and was raised on his family farm. Todd lived all of his life in Eden Valley and was a member of Assumption Catholic Church. Todd had an extreme love and passion for farming. He owned his own farm for the last 20 years. Todd was very proud of his farm and received numerous awards throughout his farming career. He enjoyed playing cards, being outdoors, hunting, ice fishing, riding motorcycle, and watching movies. You could always find him whistling, milking cows, wrestling with his nieces and nephews or dancing in the barn will his fiancé, Ange. Todd was a very faithful, talkative, and welcoming man, who was always helping others and spending time with his family. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Todd is survived by his mother, Gloria Sieben of Eden Valley; fiancé, Ange Brown of Eden Valley; son, Jesse Shepherd of Eden Valley; siblings, Jason (Andrea) of TX, Stacy (Jason) Kuechle of Eden Valley, Casey (Becky) of Watkins, Adam ( Carla) of Delano, and Kyler (Alicia) of St. Charles; nieces and nephews, Hannah, Julia, Emma, Nicole, Luke, Kendra, Emily, Hallie, Brody, Rylie, Sadie, Devyn, Camryn, Lauryn, Ellisyn, and Owen; and four great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Terry; and grandparents, Norman & Delores Sieben and Andrew & Marion Reiter.