Todd J. Mastey, 46, Sauk Rapids

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 4, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Todd J. Mastey, age 46, who passed away peacefully Wednesday at his home. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Monday also at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Todd was born October 6, 1975 in St. Cloud to Ronald & Kathleen (Knuesel) Mastey. He grew up in Sauk Rapids and graduated from Sauk Rapids Rice High School. He then attended SCSU and graduated with a Master’s Degree in Public Safety. Todd married Renee Witte on September 26, 1998 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He worked at Benton County for 23 years. Todd was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He also was an Assistant Scout Master for Troop 17 and a member of Law Enforcement Labor Services Union. Todd enjoyed woodworking, cards, games, canning, gardening, planting trees, hunting, fishing, and spending time at the cabin. He was humble, witty, honest, and a great leader. Family was very important to him and he was very proud of his family.

Todd is survived by his wife, Renee of Sauk Rapids; daughter and son, Sara and Ryan; parents, Ron & Kathy of Sauk Rapids; sisters, Ann (Ernie) Kruger of Rice, Julie (Mike) Bukowski of Sauk Rapids, and Becky (Tim) Taszarek of Sartell; in-laws, Lowell & Mary Witte of Sartell; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

The family wishes to thank all the caregivers at CentraCare and M Health Fairview.