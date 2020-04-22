Today On: “The Garden Corner:” Upcoming Events & Lawncare

JOIN US TODAY

I hope you'll join me for "The Garden Corner" today on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" at 10:15am on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON. Katie Drewitz, Extension Educator, will be my guest.

With spring upon us and the Covid-19 pandemic still on our doorstep, I'm excited to see what Katie has up her sleeve to help bring some color and happiness back into our lives and our gardens.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

SEND YOUR QUESTIONS FOR KATIE

If you have questions for Katie, please write to: Kelly@wjon.com and I'll make sure to ask her your questions on todays show.