Timberwolves Too Much For Pelicans

The Timberwolves defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 110-106 at home Saturday night. Karl-Anthony Towns went off for 27 points and 27 rebounds, Andrew Wiggins added 18 points and Josh Okogie chipped in 17 points for the Wolves.

Minnesota played without point guard Derrick Rose and forward Robert Covington. Rose received a night off while Covington continues to miss time due to injury. Josh Okogie started in place of Covington and performed well for Minnesota.

The Timberwolves improve to 2-1 under Interim Head Coach Ryan Saunders and 21-22 overall. Minnesota will play at Philadelphia Tuesday night at 6pm, pregame on WJON at 5:30 p.m.