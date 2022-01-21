Three Rounds of Snow Expected this Weekend

UNDATED -- Three bouts of light snow are expected through Monday.

One will take place Friday afternoon and evening, producing one or two inches snow in most areas.

The next batch of light snow will occur late Saturday afternoon and evening, with around two inches in southern Minnesota and lesser amounts elsewhere.

The third period of light snow is anticipated late Sunday afternoon into Monday morning, with two to four inches possible from central Minnesota into Wisconsin.