Three People Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Meeker County

LITCHFIELD -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Litchfield. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 2:00 p.m. Monday.

A vehicle driven by 23-year-old Sarah Larsen of Willmar was going north on Meeker County Road 34 when troopers say she pulled out in front of a pickup going east on Highway 24.

The pickup was driven by 45-year-old Michael Kryduba of Ramsey.

Larsen was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two passengers in Kryduba's vehicle, nine-year-old Sandon Kryduba and 43-year-old Tina Kryduba , were also taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.