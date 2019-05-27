Three People Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Meeker County
LITCHFIELD -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Litchfield. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 2:00 p.m. Monday.
A vehicle driven by 23-year-old Sarah Larsen of Willmar was going north on Meeker County Road 34 when troopers say she pulled out in front of a pickup going east on Highway 24.
The pickup was driven by 45-year-old Michael Kryduba of Ramsey.
Larsen was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Two passengers in Kryduba's vehicle, nine-year-old Sandon Kryduba and 43-year-old Tina Kryduba, were also taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.