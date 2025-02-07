Three People Charged in Northeast St. Cloud Fatal Shooting

FOLEY (WJON News) -- Three people have been charged in a shooting Sunday that killed 17-year-old Layson Davis and critically injured a 19-year-old St. Joseph man.

Nineteen-year-old Bernard Bowens is charged with one count of 2nd-degree murder and one count of 3rd-degree murder.

Nineteen-year-old Quinton McNeal is charged with aiding and abetting 1st-degree robbery and aiding and abetting the theft of a firearm.

Nineteen-year-old Olivia Williams is charged with aiding and abetting 1st-degree robbery, aiding and abetting the theft of a firearm, and aiding an offender for driving Bowens to his girlfriend's residence in Minnetonka after the shooting.

According to the criminal complaints filed in Benton County, a struggle began inside the apartment building at 230 2nd Street Northeast in St. Cloud at around 2:45 a.m. February 2nd. Court records allege Bowens and the 19-year-old victim were struggling with the victim brandishing a black and gold handgun. After the struggle, Bowens is allegedly seen on surveillance holding the victim's gun.

Police say McNeal and two unknown men then enter the building.

Bowen and Davis allegedly drew guns on one another as Davis came down the stairs. Bowen is accused of firing several shots at Davis in the stairwell, killing him.

Court records show one of the unknown men shot the 19-year-old victim twice in the chest as he entered the hallway. All four men then fled the scene.

Williams is accused of holding the apartment building door open for the group.

Williams and McNeal are being held in the Benton County Jail and Bowens' whereabouts are currently unknown.

