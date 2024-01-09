Three Dead in Cloquet Including Suspected Shooter

CLOQUET (WJON News) -- Two people were shot and killed at a hotel in Cloquet in northeastern Minnesota, and the suspected shooter was found dead near the scene.

Police were called to the Super 8 hotel on a report that an employee appeared to have been attacked.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police say a second victim, a 35-year-old man, was found dead inside a car in the hotel parking lot with a gunshot wound.

A third person a 32-year-old man was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound outside of the hotel.

After reviewing surveillance video from the hotel, police say they believe the man with the self-inflicted gunshot wound was the suspect.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear and police have not said whether there were any connections between the victims and the shooter.