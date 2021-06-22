Three Arrested After Fireworks Display in Store Ignited

EAGAN (AP) -- Police in a Twin Cities suburb arrested a group of juveniles after a fireworks display was set on fire in a grocery store.

The display went up in flames Monday afternoon at the Hy-Vee store in Eagan.

Police spokesman Aaron Machtemes says firefighters extinguished the flames and no one was injured.

The store had to be closed because it was filled with smoke. The amount of damage is still being assessed.

Police say three juveniles were arrested a half-mile from the store.

Loud bangs could be heard in a video circulating on social media that showed the fireworks display going up in flames.

