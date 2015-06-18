Three 17-Year-Old Boys Arrested for Alleged Gun Theft North of Little Falls

RIPLEY TOWNSHIP - Three 17-year-old boys have been arrested for stealing guns in rural Morrison County. A homeowner in Ripley Township, north of Little Falls, called the Sherriff's Office on Monday and told deputies a number of guns, ammunition, and other items had been stolen from their home.

A deputy and an investigator met with a 17-year-old suspect, who confessed his involvement. It was later learned two other 17-year-old boys were also involved. They also later confessed.

Investigators were able to recover all of the stolen items, including two handguns and nine long guns.

The suspects are not from Morrison County.