Thongvanh Khankeo Saelee, 70, St. Cloud

December 17, 1951 - March 20, 2022

attachment-Thongvanh Saelee loading...

A gathering of family and friends will be at a later date for Thongvanh Khankeo Saelee who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Sunday with family by her side.

Thongvanh was born on December 17, 1951 in Sainyabuli, Laos to Thitpang and Chan Khaneo. She was married to Laota Saelee and moved to the United States in 1986. She was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family, as being together was central in her life. She loved to be outdoors and to go thrift store shopping. Thongvanh was very independent, great at sewing and maintaining her cultural practices were important to her. She was a beautiful, amazing lady with a huge heart. She was soft spoken, but very strong, patient and kind.

Survivors include her husband, Laota; sons, Singkham “Bay” of Mountain Lake, MN, Singkeo “Toy” (Jerri Patao) of Salt Lake City, UT, Saengthong “Thong” (Annie) of Albert Lea, MN and La (Angela) of Berthoud, CO; daughter, Arlun (Josh) Wollack of St. Cloud, MN; 13 grandchildren; and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents.