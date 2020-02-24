Thomas “Tom” J. Sobieck, 42, St. Cloud

June 6, 1977 - February 21, 2020

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church of Silver Creek for Thomas “Tom” J. Sobieck, age 42, who passed away Friday at his home. Rev. Ken Tatkenhorst will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church.

Tom was born June 6, 1977 in Minneapolis to James & Karen (Lyson) Blaisdell. He married Kim Sobieck on June 24, 2005 in St. Cloud. Tom has lived in St. Cloud the past 26 years and was a truck driver for Knife River. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Silver Creek and St. Cloud East Side VFW Post #4847. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, music, and Demolition Derbys. He was outgoing, social, funny, big hearted, and was proud of his family. Tom was also known as “The Rock”.

Survivors include his wife, Kim of St. Cloud; son, Tyler (Kate Brancel) Sobieck of Rice; grandchildren, Ireland and Reagan of Rice; mother, Karen (Gary) Smith of Clearwater; brothers, Erick Blaisdell of Clearwater and Josh (Liz) Blaisdell of Otsego; mother-in-law, Barb Sobieck of St. Cloud; grandmother, Marlene Wachman of Kentucky; nieces and nephews, Aubrey, Braden, Dominic and Marisa; aunts, uncles and cousins and felines, Mr. Jingles and Sam. Tom was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Nicholas Sobieck; grandparents, Albin & Beatrice Lyson, and James Roger Smith.