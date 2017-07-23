Thomas “Tom” H. Goenner, 89, Elk River

June 15, 1928 - July 19, 2017

Tom Goenner loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Thomas “Tom” H. Goenner, age 89, who passed away Wednesday at Wellstead of Rogers. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will begin after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Clear Lake.

Tom was born June 15, 1928 in St. Cloud to Fred & Julia (Chaffin) Goenner. He served his country in the U.S. Navy. Tom married Marjorie Tischner on April 14, 1951 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake. He was an Electrician for United Power Association, retiring June 29, 1990. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and camping. Tom was a very intelligent man, always learning and completing projects. His motto was, “build it, don’t buy it”. Tom was a man of integrity, who always kept his word. He will be remembered for being hospitable, generous, low key, humble and hardworking.