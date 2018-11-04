Thomas B. Quilling, 79, Sauk Rapids

September 11, 1939 - November 2, 2018

Memorial service will be private for Thomas B. Quilling, age 79, of Sauk Rapids who died Friday at Good Shepherd Community. Rev. Keith Weise will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Tom was born September 11, 1939 in Sidney, MT to Walter and Amy (Rixford) Quilling. He married Arline Folkvord on October 6, 1956 in Sidney, MT and graduated from Rocky Mountain College in Billings, MT. Tom worked in sales for 40 years in Minneapolis. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren! Tom also enjoyed music, singing, and sports. He was a great handball player which led him to be a member of the US Handball Association (USHA). He was hardworking, kind, caring, witty and appreciated a good joke. Tom touched many lives and now he can fly!

Survivors include his wife, Arline of Sauk Rapids; children, Cyd Quilling-Kennedy of Springfield, NJ, Nanette Weston (Sheldon) of Sauk Rapids, Tom Quilling (Jeanne) of Studio City, CA; grandchildren, Dallas, Stevie Lee, Dex; great grandchild, Braelyn; brother, Ron Quilling of Savage; sisters, Brenda Quilling and Debra Quilling both of South Carolina; He was preceded in death by his parents.