This Mexican Style Chicken Manicotti Recipe is Super Satisfying

MEXICAN STYLE CHICKEN MANICOTTI

Why do I feel like there is nothing else to do right now but think about food? I'm not the only one. Even my pets want to eat 5 times a day. That's why I say, enjoy your time in the kitchen, and try new recipes.

My boyfriend and I bought the ingredients to make this delicious dish over the weekend, but I ended up working so he made this for me and brought it to my door last night. How Sweet!

It's absolutely delicious so I wanted to share the recipe with you.

INGREDIENTS

Manicotti Shells (8)

2 cups cubed chicken

2 cups salsa

1 cup ricotta cheese

4 tablespoons sliced ripe olives

Fresh parsley

2 tbsp diced pimientos

Green onions

Garlic

Hot pepper sauce

2/3 cup shredded Monterey Jack Cheese

DIRECTIONS

Boil water and cook the Manicotti according to directions on the box. While the Manicotti is boiling, combine the chicken, 1/2 cup of salsa, ricotta cheese, olives, parsley, pimientos, green onion, garlic and pepper sauce in a small bowl. Drain the Manicotti and fill with the chicken mixture.

Spread 1/2 cup of salsa in a baking dish coated with cooking spray. Top with the stuffed manicotti shells and pour another 1/2 cup of salsa on the top.

Cover the baking dish with tinfoil, and bake at 400 for 20 minutes. Uncover and sprinkle with Monterey Jack cheese and bake until cheese is melted and filling is heated all the way through, about 5-10 minutes longer.