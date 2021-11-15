How to Have the Same Thanksgiving Dinner as Garth Brooks

When Garth Brooks came to Minnesota back in May 2019, I was lucky enough to get to talk to him during a press conference. Turns out we are both huge fans of his wife, and got to chit chatting about her cooking. I wanted to know what his favorite food was that she made, and of all things Garth loves her mashed potatoes.

It's the simplest thing on the planet, but she doesn't overthink it, she just does it. The girls, we invite them over for dinner, I know what the first thing is they're going to ask, 'will there be mashed potatoes?'

Trisha Yearwood hosts Trisha's Southern Kitchen on Food Network, and has a host of amazing Thanksgiving recipes. Here they are so you can have the same Thanksgiving as Garth and Trisha.

No-Baste, No-Bother Roasted Turkey - Turkeys can be intimidating. They are the centerpiece of the holiday, and if they aren't done right they can ruin the day. Not with this recipe! Trisha is making it easy for us. Get her 5 star turkey recipe here!

*Garth's Favorite* Classic Mashed Potatoes - Like the 2019 CMA entertainer of the year said, keep it simple, and don't overthink it. They will be sure to be a hit at your Thanksgiving dinner. Get the recipe here.

Herby Green Bean Salad - Up your green bean game this year. Anyone can mix cans of stuff together. This new take on green beans will excite the taste buds, and add a fresh element to your table. Get this side dish recipe here!

Roasted Chestnut and Apple Dressing - Is it dressing or stuffing? Depends who you ask. Either way, this side dish won't last long on the table once your guests take a bite! Apples add the perfect pop of sweetness and acidity to your dressing/stuffing. Get the recipe here!

Slow-Cooker Acorn Squash - You're busy enough on Thanksgiving, why not put that crock pot to work and have it make a side dish for you? This acorn squash recipe is dump-and-go, and sure to please. Get the recipe here!

Sheet Pan Slab Pie - Why make five different fruit pies when you could put all the flavors on one sheet pan? This recipe satisfies everyone's taste preferences and makes 1/5 of the dirty dishes. I know what I'm bringing with me to dinner this year! Get the pie recipe here!

