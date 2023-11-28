Garth And Trisha Sing Heartwarming Tribute To First Lady

The Tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter took place today (11-28-23) at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church in Atlanta.  Former President Jimmy Carter was in attendance.  Her Grandson remembered her as a loving Grandmother.  Journalist Judy Woodruff described how she changed the definition of what it meant to be a first lady.

Jimmy Carter is 99 and has been receiving hospice care at home.  He is unable to speak but he got to see his daughter Amy Lynn Carter read a love letter at the tribute that he wrote to Rosalynn 75 years ago while he was serving in the Navy.

The reading of that letter was followed by a performance of "Wonderous Love" by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus.

Also performing at the private service were Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.  They've had a close relationship with the Carters in their work with Habitat For Humanity.  They were there to sing "Imagine".

Garth and Trisha are hosting an upcoming project for the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Habitat for Humanity project in the Twin Cities next year.

Others in attendance at the private service were President Joe Biden, former President Clinton, former first ladies Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The funeral procession is set to arrive at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, GA on Wednesday.  There will be a service for family and friends.

 

