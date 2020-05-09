Electricians Step Up to Wire Veterans Build Home in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- A group of electricians who are also veterans stepped up to help with a Habitat for Humanity Veterans Build Saturday.

The group is with the Veterans Alliance and is also part of the Minnesota Electrical Workers Union Local 292.

Union spokesman Jason Carlson says the electricians recently formed the Veterans Alliance, a group of electricians who are also veterans. They donated the materials and supplies for the home at 1908 Benton Drive in Sauk Rapids.

Carlson says typically a Habitat for Humanity home has labor donated with the exception of the trades. Typically, Habitat for Humanity has to contract out for heating and cooling, plumbing and electrical. But, he says this group is donating their time and their expertise on the Veterans Build to help fellow veterans.

Erickson Electric is providing the tools and the permit for the build.