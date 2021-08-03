Become Your Dog’s Best Friend with These Easy-to-Make Homemade Treats
YOUR DOG DESERVES THE BEST FROM YOU
Look at that face? She is cute as can be. Gloria is my "Chug." She's part Chihuahua and part pug. She looks like she could also be a bit of a wiener dog, as her legs are short and her body is long.
The surprising thing about Gloria? This 18 pound cutie sure loves to eat. (She's a lot like her Momma). We have so much in common. See food....eat food...see more food...eat more food. Neither one of us have a shut off valve.
So I decided to make her some treats that are healthy for her. Believe it or not, Gloria loves zucchini as much as I do. Since I'm making everything out of zucchini right now, I thought I'd make her a version of my Zucchini Pumpkin bread. I based it off of a healthy recipe on line for safe dog biscuits. I hope your dog enjoys the biscuits as much as mine does. I made these and popped them in the freezer so Gloria can have a special treat every now and then.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 1/2 cups of Whole Wheat Flour
- 1/2 can of pure pumpkin puree...Just pumpkin. NOTE:Make sure you don't buy the pie mixture. It would be VERY VERY BAD for your pup.
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup pureed zucchini
DIRECTIONS
Spray your cookie sheet with non stick spray. I mixed together all of the ingredients. I didn't add any salt, baking powder or soda. I wanted these to be as pure a biscuit as I could make for her; and she loved them. You could use a dog shaped cookie cutter to really make these cute, but I was just forming them by hand. I don't think Gloria cares that they don't look like our vision of a dog bone.
I baked the biscuits at 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes. Actually, I didn't know how long they would take, so I checked them every 5 minutes and took them out when they were still a bit soft, but cooked all the way through. I then let them cool and put them in a freezer bag to give Gloria a delicious treat once a day while the rest of us enjoy our seasonal zucchini pumpkin bread.
CAUTION
Before you decide to make these or any biscuit for your dog, make sure you check the list for safe foods to give to dogs, and make sure you check with your vet and get their approval before you move forward. We want to keep your pets safe, healthy and happy.