Sometimes the most difficult thing for me to figure out is what type of vegetables I want with my evening protein.

My boyfriend made some delicious deer steak on a charcoal grill, and I wanted something really delicious to go with it. So I looked in my fridge and realized I had a pile of peppers and an onion...and in the bottom drawer, an avacado. Let the magic begin. This turned out really great and it only took about 10 minutes from start to finish.

INGREDIENTS

1 Red Pepper, cut into strips

1 Yellow onion, cut into big chunks

1/2 avocado

2 tablespoons butter or coconut oil.

Seasoning

DIRECTIONS

Melt two tablespoons of butter in frying pan. Add red pepper strips, and chopped chunks of onion. Add seasoning and fry until veggies are tender but with a crunch, and are slightly charred.

Add your veggies to your plate. Take a 1/2 of an avocado and cut up chunks to put on top of the veggies.

That's it. Super simple recipe, fantastic taste, and nothing would have gone better with this tender deer steak. Enjoy!