Taste Fall With This Minnesota Apple & Rhubarb Crumble
What tastes more like fall that a delicious Minnesota crumble. There aren't many things I can think of. I made this delicious Minnesota Rhubarb Apple Crumble last weekend, and hope you enjoy the recipe.
Ingredient list
- Fresh apples
- Fresh rhubarb
- Sugar
- Brown Sugar
- Oats or Oat cereal
- Butter
- Cinnamon
- Salt
RECIPE FOR MINNESOTA APPLE RHUBARB CRISP
- Heat oven to 350 and grease pans with butter.
- clean and chop up 12 apples and rhubarb; set aside. This added up to about 4 cups of apples and 4 cups of rhubarb.
- Mix together 2 cups of sugar, 1 cup of flour and 3 teaspoons of cinnamon, with the apples and rhubarb chopped pieces.
- Spread the mixture in your prepared pans.
- Now using the same bowl, mix together 3 cups of oats, 2 3/4 cups of flour and 2 cups of brown sugar and a pinch of salt. Then cut the 2 cups of chilled butter slices until the mixture is crumbly.
- Now pour the crumble over the fruit mixture.
- Bake for about an hour. Let cool and then serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and enjoy.