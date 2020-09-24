Taste Fall With This Minnesota Apple & Rhubarb Crumble

Photo by Kelly Cordes

What tastes more like fall that a delicious Minnesota crumble. There aren't many things I can think of. I made this delicious Minnesota Rhubarb Apple Crumble last weekend, and hope you enjoy the recipe.

Ingredient list

  • Fresh apples
  • Fresh rhubarb
  • Sugar
  • Brown Sugar
  • Oats or Oat cereal
  • Butter
  • Cinnamon
  • Salt

RECIPE FOR MINNESOTA APPLE RHUBARB CRISP

  • Heat oven to 350 and grease pans with butter.
  • clean and chop up 12 apples and rhubarb; set aside. This added up to about 4 cups of apples and 4 cups of rhubarb.
  • Mix together 2 cups of sugar, 1 cup of flour and  3 teaspoons of cinnamon, with the apples and rhubarb chopped pieces.
  • Spread the mixture in your prepared pans.
  • Now using the same bowl, mix together 3 cups of oats, 2 3/4 cups of flour and 2 cups of brown sugar and a pinch of salt. Then cut the 2 cups of chilled butter slices until the mixture is crumbly.
  • Now pour the crumble over the fruit mixture.
  • Bake for about an hour. Let cool and then serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and enjoy.

 

 

