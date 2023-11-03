This Central Minnesotan Just Won Dream Getaway 73!
WE HAVE A WINNER!
Dream Getaway 73 has just found its owner. Courtney Freihammer from Rice has been named our latest winner of Dream Getaway 73.
We contacted Courtney this morning to inform her that she was the winner of Dream Getaway 73, waking her up well before 7 a.m. She revealed to us that yes indeed, she was still in bed when she received the call.
COURTNEY'S STORY
Courtney says she's probably entered code words well over a hundred times and has three kids that have all discussed where they would go if they won; but never in a million years did Courtney think it would become a reality...until this morning when she received that exciting phone call.
MAKING TRAVEL PLANS IS EASY
Courtney was excited to sit her kids down and tell them the exciting news! Now the next step. Courtney and her kids will head over to Bursch Travel to help make plans for an exciting family vacation they will never forget.
In other exciting news, Dream Getaway 74 starts Monday; and just like Courtney, YOU could be our next winner! Just download this station's App and enter as many codes as you can. Good luck!
