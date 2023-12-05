These Are The Seven Best Small Minnesota Towns For A Weekend Getaway

Looking for a spot to take a Minnesota-based 'staycation?' Well, you are in luck because WorldAtlas has just compiled a list of the eight best small towns in the Land of 10,000 Lakes to take a weekend trip!

#7 RED WING

Lisa C/St. James Hotel via Instagram Lisa C/St. James Hotel via Instagram loading...

Checking in at number eight on the list is Red Wing, which is located on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border in southern Minnesota.

With a population of nearly 17,000, Red Wing is situated along the Mississippi River and features hikable bluffs, several museums and the historic St. James Hotel, which opened in 1875.

#6 ELY

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

One of the smallest towns on the list, Ely has just over 3,000 full time residents. When I was a kid we visited the city's Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center and that is just one of the town's attractions.

Ely is a popular place to enter the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, which is over a million acres, while the downtown strip includes the Pioneer Hotel built in 1887.

#5 GRAND MARAIS

Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota loading...

Grand Marais offers plenty of excitement for a town of just 1,400 residents. Located on the shores of Lake Superior and less than an hour from the Canadian border, Grand Marias is known for its 'artistic and free-spirited vibe,' according to WorldAtlas.

The city features five beaches and plenty of fishing opportunities- even fly fishing!

#4 MANKATO

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

This one stretches the definition of 'small town' in my opinion, with the city of Mankato home to over 45,000 residents. With that being said, Mankato is home to some stunning architecture like the R.D. Hubbard House and Betsy-Tacy House.

There are plenty of outdoor opportunities in Mankato, including Red Jacket Valley Park, which is a former gravel pit.

#3 STILLWATER

photo - Krista Caldwell photo - Krista Caldwell loading...

This town of just over 19,000 is located along the St. Croix River near the Wisconsin border. The city hosts many summertime activities long the river and in the winter tourists can check out their Christkindlmarkt.

Fun fact per WorldAtlas, the pop-up toaster was invented in Stillwater in 1921.

#2 NORTHFIELD

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Northfield is located about 30 minutes south of the Twin Cities and is home to two colleges in St. Olaf and Carleton College. Including the campuses, the city of Northfield boasts over 400 total acres of outdoor activities.

In September the city hosts the Defeat of Jesse James Days, which re-enacts a famous 1876 bank robbery right in front of the original bank itself.

#1 WINONA

Abbey Minke Abbey Minke loading...

Winona, like Northfield, is home to two colleges in Winona State University and St. Mary's University. The city prides itself on the fall season, calling itself the 'Midwest's best autumn playground.'

Winona also is host to two museums of note, the Minnesota Marine Art Museum and the Polish Cultural Institute and Museum.

