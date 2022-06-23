Theresa E. Carlson, 94, St. Cloud

June 10, 1928 - June 21, 2022

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Theresa E. Carlson, 94, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Benedict Homes in St. Cloud. Pastor Zach Hoffman will officiate and burial will be private at a later date at Riverside Lutheran Cemetery in Ronneby. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Theresa was born on June 10, 1928, to Leo and Theresa (Fleegle) Miller. She married Joseph Janku and they later divorced. Theresa married Carl Carlson and he passed away in 1989. Theresa worked as a daycare provider for over 35 years and was also a homemaker. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church where she was very active in her church community. Theresa enjoyed gardening, sewing, and being with her grandchildren. She loved and collected angels and was a very decisive and determined lady.

Survivors include her children, Marie Janku of Oronoco, Lucy (Mike Spoon) Janku of Waukesha, WI, Rosann (Allen) Carlson of St. Cloud, Steven (Jean) Janku of Princeton, and Randy (Laurie) Carlson of Big Lake; 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Louise Sutton, Dorothy Gammon, Rosella Lane, and Bernice Schult; and brother, Joseph Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Carl; brothers, Arnold, Wilfred, Eugene, and Elmer Miller, and Leo Miller, Jr; and sisters, Lorraine Dumonceaux, Mary Ellen Svhiel, Joan Wiese, and Carolyn Henry.