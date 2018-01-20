Theresa A. Theisen, 83, St. Cloud

December 24, 1934 - January 18, 2018

Theresa A. Theisen age 83 of St. Cloud died Thursday January 18, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Center in St. Cloud. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Wednesday January 24, 2018 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. The Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Tuesday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Wednesday at the church in St. Cloud.

Theresa was born December 24, 1934 in Pearl Lake to John & Frances (Zwilling) Steichen. She grew up in Pearl Lake and graduated Valedictorian of her class at Kimball High School. She married Warren A. Theisen on February 9, 1956 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She and Warren lived in St. Cloud all their married life. She worked as a school secretary at St. Anthony’s School for 35 years, retiring in 2009. She is a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed books and loved to read. She spent many volunteer hours at the St. Cloud Library and she also volunteered for SCORE in St. Cloud. She enjoyed spending time knitting, crocheting and quilting. She made a quilt for every one of her grandchildren for their graduation. She liked the theatre and musicals. She was a longstanding member of Wapicada Golf Course and was very active over the years in the women’s league as well as being on the board of directors.