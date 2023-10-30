There is an Unusual Therapy Animal at the Mayo in Minnesota

When you think of therapy animals, you probably think of a dog, or maybe a cat. But generally most people think of a dog. There have been some questionable "therapy animals" recently that people have tried to travel with them. People have tried to board snakes, turtles, a duck in one case, a peacock, and other animals that just don't serve as a "therapy animal". But now there is something even a bit different than that at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

This time it's "Munchkin". Why is Munchkin unusual as a therapy animal? It's because Munchkin in a horse. Yes, a horse.

Munchkin in very cute, and has dwarfism. I honestly didn't know that a horse could have that, I thought it was only people, but not true. Munchkin is a miniature horse already, and also has dwarfism which makes him even smaller than a traditional miniature horse.

Munchkin has been a huge hit with everyone that he has come into contact with. He also wears special shoes so that he doesn't slide on the hospital floors. The shoes look much like something you would put on your dogs feet in the wintertime to keep their paws warm.

Get our free mobile app

According to the ABC affiliate in Rochester, Muchkin's handler knew that he would be perfect for the patients at Mayo.

Munchkin has been a therapy animal for a few years, but this is the first time at Mayo Clinic. Munchkin started there in September.

How would you feel if you needed a therapy animal for one of your kids and a mini horse was brought in? I think it would brighten almost anyone's day. It's like "My Little Pony" in real life. Fun.

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own. Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell