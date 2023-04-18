Theo, a Handsome Lab Mix, Needs a Home and Forever Family
Meet Theo! Theo came to TCHS as a transfer from another facility. Due to this, we unfortunately don't know much about his history. It is unknown if they have met other dogs, cats, or children.
Slow and proper introductions are always recommended when bringing a new animal into the home. It can take weeks or months for animals to settle into their new environment so time and patience are your best tools.
It is not recommended to bring a new animal into the home and immediately introduce it to resident pets. Ask a TCHS staff for tips on how to ease the transition. Regular play sessions with your new friend will help burn off energy and build a bond of trust. We recommend providing them with lots of durable toys such as Kongs, Nylabones and Benebones.
A trainer would be a good idea to help them build confidence and learn manners. They should be fed measured portions of a high-quality dog food to help them maintain a healthy weight and long-term health.
Come meet Theo today! Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.
DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896
The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.
Visit Animals
Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm
Friday: 12 - 8:00pm
Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm
Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm
Shelter Store Opens Earlier